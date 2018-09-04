 
     
Deputies' Chamber rejects again PNL's request for Prime Minister to come to "Government's Hour" on protests

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
plen parlament camera deputatilor

The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies rejected on Wednesday, for the second time, the Liberals' request that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila be invited in the plenum of the Chamber to participate in the "Government's Hour" in relation to the protests that occurred on August 10. 


The Secretary of the Chamber of Deputies, Georgian Pop, specified that the decision was made after the Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, Eugen Nicolicea, explained that the Prime Minister cannot come and talk about a topic that is currently investigated by the Prosecutor's Office. 

"Mister Eugen Nicolicea explained the reason: the General Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation (...) we are creating a very complicated situation, legally speaking," said Pop. 

The Liberal parliamentary group has requested for the second time that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila come at the "Government's Hour" on the topic: "Repression actions of the peaceful anti-governmental protest, that took place in Victoriei Square, on August 10". 

The first request was submitted on Monday, on the first day of the parliamentary session, and the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies rejected it on the grounds that it does not observe the regulations."

