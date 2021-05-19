 
     
Deputy PM Barna: Discrepancies in reporting of COVID-19 deaths - real problem, but not conspiracy

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Dan Barna

The different reports in the medical system of COVID-19 deaths represent a real problem, however a technical one, not someone's "conspiracy", Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna told Tuesday evening private broadcaster B1TV.

"It is a technical matter, my colleague [Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila - ed.n.] answered very clearly how those figures were generated. Beyond that, I refuse to imagine any conspiracy, for which there is no evidence, no reference and no argument," said Dan Barna.

He added that solutions are being sought for the issue in the future.

"I am not saying that this issue of methodology is an insignificant detail. Not in the least. It is a real problem, it is a problem that was reported by the former Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, it is a problem that was then continued, analyzed and we have the report of the respective committee during Mrs. Mihaila's mandate and, obviously, the entire approach aims at correcting these methodological errors that exist. They were real, I am not saying that nothing happened, not by a long shot. It is a real problem, we are looking for a solution to it, so as to prevent this kind of discrepancies from showing up in the medical reports," the deputy prime minister specified.

