Deputy PM Birchall: Gov't priorities - increasing US investments in Romania, encouraging Romanian investors in the US

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall presented on Monday, at the reception offered by the US Embassy, Premier Viorica Dancila's message reaffirming the commitment of the PSD-ALDE government to further develop and deepen the economic dimension of the Romania - US Strategic Partnership, the government said in a release.

The event was organized in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham) on the occasion of promoting the participation of Romanian companies in the 2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit taking place in Washington in June.

"Romania will be present at this year's SelectUSA Summit, as it was in 2018 when our country sent to the event the largest delegation in its history of participation, the largest delegation of all the European countries and the fifth largest of all participating countries. This testifies of Romania's major interest in developing and deepening the economic dimension of our Strategic Partnership at the excellent level of our cooperation in the field of security and defense," read the message conveyed by the Romanian Deputy Prime Minister.

Ana Birchall also reiterated the firm commitment of the PSD-ALDE government to ensure a transparent and attractive investment climate in Romania through the economic stability measures included in the governing program, as well as to encourage and support Romanian companies wishing to invest in the US.

"Through the direct contact of Romanian companies with the American market and potential business partners on this market, we can amplify the positive developments in trade relations between our countries, which remain a priority goal of the government. Although we continue to encourage US investment in Romania, it is time for Romanian investments, especially in the IT and digital industry, to reach the US market, the world's most competitive, and make a concrete contribution to the American economy and implicitly to the Romanian economy," said Ana Birchall.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that, in the context of the current Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, Romania has shown its determination to engage in a constructive manner in promoting an EU - US trade agenda.

"One of Romania's priorities is to strengthen the transatlantic relationship, its economic component included. From this perspective, Romania advocates an open and fair transatlantic dialogue, in line with the political agreement reached last year by US President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. We will therefore continue to do our utmost to strengthen the EU-US trade agenda, and the SelectUSA Summit could be an excellent opportunity to promote this goal," said Birchall.

Attending the reception were US Ambassador to Romania, Hans Klemm, officials from the Ministry of Business milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, representatives of AmCham and of the Romanian companies that will be present at the 2019 SelectUSA Summit.

