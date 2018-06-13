Deputy PM Birchall meets US Department of State's Sandra Oudkirk; energy, shared interest projects on agenda

Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall met on Thursday with the US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Energy Resources Sandra Oudkirk, whom she talked with about the cooperation within projects of common interest.

"Today I had a very good meeting with Sandra Oudkirk, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Energy Resources of the US Department of State. We talked about deepening the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US, including in the economic area and energy sector, as well as about the cooperation within projects of common interest," Birchall wrote on Facebook.Moreover, she underscored that Romania is "a supplier of energy security in the region and in Europe, having the potential to strengthen this role."