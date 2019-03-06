Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu: We will send budget back to president as we received it

Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu told a Thursday's press conference in Arad that he is convinced that President Klaus Iohannis will promulgate the budget "on the last day" on which he will be able to do so, underlining that the law will be sent from Parliament for promulgation in the form in which it originally came to the head of state.

"He is the only president to block the budget of his own country by attacking it at the Constitutional Court," Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu said.

He said he is convinced that Iohannis will do everything in his power to delay the promulgation and that "the budget is expected by the beneficiaries of all the projects in the country."

"We should not wait for a president who is on an electoral campaign he will not let go of, it seems, and he started too early anyway," said Deputy prime minister.

Daniel Suciu also said that in his public intervention the president did not offer concrete reasons for declining the promulgation.

"In the 8 minutes and 53 seconds of yesterday [Wednesday]'s presidential speech, he did not give us any real figures, and why he sent back this budget," the deputy prime minister said.