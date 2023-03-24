 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Development Ministry signs new contracts worth over RON 655 M under Angel Saligny Programme

gds.ro
Programul Anghel Saligny

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila has signed 53 new financing contracts under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, worth a total of 655,046,591.66 lei.

The signed contracts concern the rehabilitation and modernisation of road infrastructure, the establishment and expansion of water supply systems, sewage networks and wastewater treatment plants, as well as the construction of bridges, according to a press release from the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), told Agerpres.

With these projects, the number of contracts signed so far under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme amounts to 798, with a total value of 8,554,288,659.12 lei.

According to MDLPA, the beneficiary counties are: Sibiu, Mures, Ialomita, Suceava, Iasi, Dambovita, Bacai, Covasna, Alba, Bistrita-Nasaud, Ialomita, Teleorman, Buzau, Dolj, Prahova, Argea, Calarasi, Bacau, Vrancea Cluj, Hunedoara, Braila, Tulcea, Caras-Severin, Alba, Galati, Salaj, Mehedinti, Dambovita, Botosani, Valcea.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.