Development Ministry signs new contracts worth over RON 655 M under Angel Saligny Programme

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila has signed 53 new financing contracts under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, worth a total of 655,046,591.66 lei.

The signed contracts concern the rehabilitation and modernisation of road infrastructure, the establishment and expansion of water supply systems, sewage networks and wastewater treatment plants, as well as the construction of bridges, according to a press release from the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), told Agerpres.

With these projects, the number of contracts signed so far under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme amounts to 798, with a total value of 8,554,288,659.12 lei.

According to MDLPA, the beneficiary counties are: Sibiu, Mures, Ialomita, Suceava, Iasi, Dambovita, Bacai, Covasna, Alba, Bistrita-Nasaud, Ialomita, Teleorman, Buzau, Dolj, Prahova, Argea, Calarasi, Bacau, Vrancea Cluj, Hunedoara, Braila, Tulcea, Caras-Severin, Alba, Galati, Salaj, Mehedinti, Dambovita, Botosani, Valcea.