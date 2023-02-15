 
     
DevMin Cseke signs 30 new contracts for seismic consolidation, energy renovation

Cseke Attila

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila has signed 30 new financing contracts under component C5 - Renovation Wave in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) worth a total of RON 440,857,833.47, told Agerpres.

The contracts are concluded between local public administrations of 13 territorial administrative units and the Ministry of Development (MDLPA) for seismic consolidation and enhancing energy efficiency of multifamily residential buildings and schools, according to MDLPA.

Under the four components of PNRR coordinated by the Ministry of Development, 5,960 financing contracts have so far been signed.

