District 3 Mayor Negoita: We have irrevocably won Pantelimon Park

Bucharest District 3 Mayor Robert Negoita announced on Friday that the district's mayoralty has won "irrevocably" Pantelimon Park, after much of it had been claimed, similarly to the IOR Park.

"We have irrevocably won the Pantelimon Park. Not many know that I was in trial with the villains, who, similarly the IOR Park, first modified the urban planning indicators, turned it from park into a residential area. At the same time, they attacked, that - seemingly - based on false documents, on counterfeit expertise they wanted to take our park, a large part of the park, the most attractive, the area close to the subway. The good news is that we have won irrevocably. So they haven't got any way of appeal, the discussion is over," the mayor told a press conference.Just two weeks before, on November 15, the Bucharest Court of Appeal admitted the nullity of the retrocession of 12 hectares of the Bucharest District 3 IOR Park, District Mayor Robert Negoita said back then in a press briefing delivered right near the respective plot. ."It is a great day for all District 3 residents and, I could say, even for Bucharesters and Romania. I am here to announce a great, a huge success, as the Romanian state is beginning to prove that it is stronger than the land retrocession mafia. (...) For them this is a black day. We have a court ruling delivered in our favor in the lawsuit initiated by the District 3 City Hall. The ruling reads as follows: 'The court admits the request for a trial and acknowledges the absolute nullity of administrative order No. 4333 / 05.05.2005 of the general mayor of Bucharest. The 12 hectares of the IOR Park that have been subject to illegal retrocession will become public domain through this court ruling, "said Negoita.