Doctor Gheorghita assures organisers of Enescu Festival of his entire support for the event

Coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, has stated that the Enescu Festival will benefit from all the help it will need to take place in conditions of maximum safety, both for the guests and for the audience, according to AGERPRES.

"Regarding the actual organisation of the Enescu Festival, I assure you and I assure the organizers of all our openness and all my openness as head of this committee, precisely to make possible, in conditions of maximum safety, the organization of this festival, with a significant number of invited people and also the most famous artists at national and international level to be able to participate. With everything you consider that we can support the organization of activities for the good development of the George Enescu Festival, please do not hesitate to contact us and with all we can we will support this approach," Valeriu Gheorghita told the online launch conference of the George Enescu International Festival 2021.

He said that for this year's edition of the festival there is "a correct, efficient and safe medical solution," which can ensure a return to "normality."

"We need to return to these central events for the life of each of us and, as I believe that music is an important event in everyone's life, unfortunately this pandemic has limited many cultural activities in which we used to participate, but now we have a solution, a medical solution, a correct one, efficient and safe, through which we can return to normal and this solution is vaccination," said Valeriu Gheorghita.

The coordinator of the National Vaccination Campaign reminded that in Romania there are over 1.2 million vaccinated people, more than half of them having received including the second dose of the vaccine.

"I would like to tell you that at this point we have over 1.2 million people vaccinated in Romania, more than half being already vaccinated with the two doses, we are basically talking of complete protection, from this point of view, and we also announced on other occasions that we want to start the third stage of vaccination as soon as possible in order to speed up this whole process, so that in a short time we have a large number and a large percentage of the population, both the vulnerable population and the general population, protected by vaccination," said doctor Valeriu Gheorghita.