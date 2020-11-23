Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita: An expert in communication will coordinate information of population on vaccination against COVID

Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, coordinator of the national anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign, on Sunday evening said that the campaign will also benefit from several experts in the medical field, professional associations and associations of patients, but also opinion leaders from the cultural and artistic environments, as long as they will want to be part of this communication activity, according to AGERPRES.

He told a Digi 24 private television channel broadcast that an expert already is involved in the coordination of the information campaign, with communication to be done through several means.

"We will have a common platform where every person will be able to find information on vaccination and on the types of vaccine. Moreover, besides this platform we will have a series of communicators, who are experts in the medical field, representatives of the professional associations, including patient associations, to be joined by other experts in other fields and opinion leaders from other fields - the cultural environment, the artistic environment, as long as they want to be part of this information activity," Valeriu Gheorghita said.