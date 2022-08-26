Drug trafficking organised crime group dismantled in Constanta

Ten suspects of drug trafficking, constituted in an organised criminal group, were detained, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) - the Constanta Territorial Service, informed on Friday.

The ten defendants were detained on Thursday by the DIICOT prosecutors, in two criminal cases, for committing the crimes of constituting an organised criminal group, risk and high-risk drug trafficking and conducting illegal operations with new psychoactive substances, respectively risk drug trafficking, the judicial activities being carried out together with the Constanta Office for Combating Organised Crime, told Agerpres.

Following 14 home searches, more than 2 kilograms of drugs and various amounts of money were found.

Also, at the home of two other defendants, who were in the criminal entourage of some of the members of the group, various quantities of drugs were found following the home search.

On the current day, the judge of rights and freedoms was notified with a proposal for pre-trial arrest of the defendants, for a period of 30 days.

The action benefited from the support of the Special Operations Directorate of the Romanian Police.

The activities were also attended by police officers from the Maritime Ports Organised Crime Fighting Service, from the Constanta County Police Inspectorate and gendarmes from the Constanta Mobile Gendarmerie Group.