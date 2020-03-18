DSU's Arafat: National Centre of Intervention Management and Coordination has been activated

Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Raed Arafat said on Tuesday evening that the National Centre of Intervention Management and Coordination has been activated, which becomes operational on Wednesday and it will coordinate all county centres already activated and placed under the coordination of perfects and emergency situations inspectorates.

The Centre will be located outside Bucharest, its personnel is made up of all the involved ministries and institutions, and it will be at MAI's disposal for all the coordination operations in this situation and in collaboration with all the other ministries and, especially, with the Health Ministry, the MAI official said

According to Arafat, in the next period other orders and decisions are to be issued which will be aimed at preparing the counties to handle the novel coronavirus and support the population who will need medical care.

"From the existing data, 217 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far. There are 3,373 persons in quarantine and 18,965 isolated at home, and this data is dynamic and can change from minute to minute," Arafat said.

He called on the population to listen to the authorities' recommendations and avoid presenting themselves to the emergency department units and the emergency rooms for symptoms of virosis, fever, cough.

"They should rather get in touch with the family doctors or through 112 number with emergency services in order to determine the method to be examined so as not to endanger the life of others or theirs," Arafat underscored.