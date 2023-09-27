 
     
EBBRD downgrades estimates of Romanian economy in 2023, 2024

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has downgraded its estimates of the Romanian economy in 2023 and 2024, according to a report published on Wednesday by the international financial institution, told Agerpres.

According to the latest EBRD economic prospects, Romania's Gross Domestic Product should advance 1.8% in 2023, down form the May forecast of a 2.5% expansion. Growth should increase to 3.2% in 2024, as against an initial 3.5% estimated in May.

