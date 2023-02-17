ECC2023/Iohannis: Timisoara - European Capital of Culture program will prove a success through its long-term legacy

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Friday a message to the opening ceremony of the Timisoara 2023 European Capital of Culture program, stating his conviction that this program will prove its success through its long-term cultural legacy.

The head of the state wished the Timisoara 2023 European Capital of Culture program the best of success, terming it as a landmark moment in the 21st century history of the city sitting on the Bega River.

"Today, 16 years on since the first stint of a Romanian city as European Capital of Culture, you come with a project through which the people of Timisoara and the proud community of the people of Banat present and capitalize on their traditions and cultural energies, civic spirit and aspirations," Iohannis said in the message delivered by presidential advisor Sergiu Nistor.

President Iohannis said that he granted his High Patronage to the project in recognition of its exceptional significance, but also of the fact that, as the slogan of the program says, "the people of Timisoara have proven that they want and can illuminate their city through themselves, through culture and community involvement."

"Timisoara, the place where the flame of the Revolution was ignited in December 1989 and where the hope was born that Romania can once again become part of the Europe of freedom and democracy, responds today to the challenges of a world in search of new balances. It does so through the energies of its great cultural, educational and scientific resources. When, at the end of the year, the cultural program will have formally ended, I wish you to see that such an ambitious project never ends with the fall of the last curtain. I am convinced that Timisoara - European Capital of Culture will prove its success through the long-lasting and as rich as possible legacy it will leave to culture," the head of the state said in his message. AGERPRES