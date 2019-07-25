 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EconMin Badalau: We have the capacity to ensure modern weapons for the Romanian Army

arhiva personala
Niculae Badalau

The Ministry of Economy has the capacity of endowing the Romanian Army with modern weaponry, so that the Romanian troops will be able to deal with the challenges they face in the theaters of operations, Minister of Economy Niculae Badalau said at the presentation of the relevant ministry's report. 


"We have the capacity of endowing the Romanian Army with modern weaponry, so that the Romanian troops will be able to deal with the challenges they face on the theaters of operations," he said. 

The Minister of Economy also underscored that, for the first time, the profit of the factories in the defence industry subordinated to this Ministry remains to be used by the same factories for retehnologization. 

"It's for the first time when the factories in the defence industry keep their profit, for a retehnologization. But we need contracts, we need the contracts of the Ministry of Defence," he added. 

He drew attention that a possible increase in the salaries of employees in the defence industry could lead to possible lay-offs at this point. 

"An increase in salaries - there is a danger to have lay-offs. I am in favour of increasing the salaries, but it's difficult, because it could lead to lay-offs," said Niculae Badalau. 

He said there is a need of endowing the Romanian Army with attack helicopters and that they try to reopen the Gunpowder Factory in Fagaras. 

"The Romanian Army needs attack helicopters. (...) We are trying to reopen the Gunpowder Plant in Fagaras, and produce weapons for export at Cugir. (...) IAR Brasov goes very well," stated Niculae Badalau.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.