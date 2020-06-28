EduMin Anisie thanks professors and authorities for way to ensure conditions for National Evaluation

The Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, thanked the over 76,000 teaching staff, directors, inspectors, as well as the local public authorities for the "responsible way" in which they ensured all the conditions so that pupils are safe taking the National Evaluation.

"The final results recorded in the National Evaluation of 8th grade graduates (after solving appeals) were published on the website www.evaluare.edu.ro. I thank the over 76,000 teaching staff, directors, inspectors, as well as the local public authorities for the irreproachable way in which they mobilized and ensured all the conditions so that pupils be safe in their first exam in their lives! Congratulations to all and every success going forward!," Monica Anisie posted on Saturday on Facebook.

According to data obtained following the re-evaluation of appealed exams, the proportion of candidates with grade averages higher or equal to 5 is 76.2 pct (122,252 candidates) [e.n. - the Romanian school grading system features marks from 1-10 with 5 being a passing grade and 10 being the highest mark possible], which means an increase of this number over the initial results, the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informed in a release sent, on Saturday, to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the number of candidates with their general average at 10 also increased from 839 to 892 (almost double over last year's figure - 459).

In the Romanian language and literature exam, 135,242 candidates (84 pct) concluding the exam with grades higher or equal to 5, and of them, 4,699 candidates got the top mark of 10.

In Mathematics, 112,721 candidates (70.2 pct) of candidates received grades higher or equal to 5, of them, 3,335 candidates got the top mark.

In Mother tongue and literature, 8,898 (93.1 pct) of candidates received marks higher or equal to 5, 143 obtaining the top mark.

A number of 15,275 grade appeals were filed, fewer than in the past two years (2019 - 21,509 appeals, 2018 - 23,761 appeals).

The participation rate in the National Evaluation was of 93 pct: 160,468 candidates present (of a total of 172,531 candidates enrolled). Seven pupils were eliminated from the exam due to attempted fraud, their papers being marked with the lowest mark - 1.