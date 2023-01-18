Eight custom workers, police officers detained

Prosecutors with the Iasi National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) detained eight workers and police officers from the Sculeni and Bors border checkpoints in a case in which they are accused of bribe taking and influence peddling, told Agerpres.

According to a Wednesday DNA press statement, the prosecutors on Tuesday ordered the initiation of criminal prosecution and taking preventive measures against 23 border customs workers and police officers, and eight people were taken into police custody (four customs workers of the Sculeni Border Customs Office and four police officers of the Bors Border Police).

The investigators show that judicial control was ordered against 15 people (five police officers of the Iasi - Sculeni Border Police, one police officer of the Oancea Border Police, two police officers of the Stanca Border Police, two customs workers of the Albita Border Customs Office, two customs workers of the Sculeni Border Customs Office, two customs workers of the Oancea Border Customs and one customs worker of the Stanca Border Customs Office).

The 23 persons are standing accused of bribery and influence peddling.

The anti-corruption prosecutors say that in 2021-2022, the customs workers and border police officers mentioned above, repeatedly asked for and received sums of money of between 20 and 250 euros, from persons who were carrying passengers or goods from Moldova to European Union countries and vice versa.

"In exchange for the money received as a bribe, the defendants would have violated their duties, in the sense that they would have favored the passage of the respective persons and/or parcels without ordering the legal measures for non-compliance with the provisions regarding the transport of certain quantities of excisable goods/products or non-compliance with the periods of stay in the European Union by non-EU citizens," the investigators show.

Today, eight people will be brought before the Vaslui Court with a proposal for 30-day preventive arrest.

The DNA prosecutors in coordination with judicial authorities of Moldova carried out on Tuesday searches in 31 locations located in the counties of Iasi, Vaslui, Botosani, Galati, Neamt and Bihor, five of which were border checkpoints and the remaining residences of natural persons.