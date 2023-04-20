Employment rate of working age population increases to 63.1pct in 2022

The employment rate of Romania's working-age population (15-64 years) was 63.1% in 2022, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous year, according to data published Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In 2022, the employment rate of the population aged 20-64 was 68.5%, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous year.

Last year, Romania's working population was 8.27 million, of whom 7.806 million were employed and 464,400 were unemployed.

By residence, the employment rate was higher in urban areas (68.6%, compared to 56.3% in rural areas). The employment rate for young people (15-24 years) was 19.7% and for older people (55-64 years) 46.7%.

According to the INS, the highest level of employment rate for people of working age was among higher education graduates (89.5%). 64.6% of people with medium level of education and 36.6% of those with low level of education were employed.

Employees, whose number increased compared to the previous year (+73,000 persons), continued to hold the largest share (85.3%) of the total employed population. In 2022, the self-employed and unpaid family workers accounted for 13.3% of the employed population.

The breakdown of the employed population by form of ownership shows that the private sector absorbed 82%. The public sector accounted for 17.3% of the employed population and the mixed sector accounted for 0.7% of the employed population.

Of the total employed population, 11.3% worked in agriculture, 32.8% in industry or construction and 55.9% in services. As many as 6.928 million people were employed in non-agricultural activities, with significant shares of those employed in manufacturing (22.2%), trade (19.9%) and construction (11%).

According to the INS, the unemployment rate was 5.6%, the same as in the previous year.

By gender, the gap between the two unemployment rates was one percentage point (6% for men compared to 5% for women), and by residence background 5.7 percentage points (8.9% in rural compared to 3.2% in urban). The unemployment rate was highest (22.8%) among young people (15-24 years).