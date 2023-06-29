Energy minister signs financing agreement for Electrocentrale Craiova, part of milestone 133 of PNRR.

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, and the general director of the Craiova Power Plant Company, Dan Vasile, on Thursday signed the financing agreement for the project "New capacities to produce electric and thermal energy on natural gas in high-efficiency co-generation of 295 MW for Societatea Electrocentrale Craiova SA."

This financing is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) - investment measure I.3, milestone 133, which is related to payment request no. 2.

According to a press release from the relevant ministry, sent to AGERRPRES, the value of the project is 1.28 billion lei without VAT, and the value of the non-reimbursable financing granted from the PNRR is almost 826 million lei without VAT. The commissioning of the new capacities is scheduled for 2026, told Agerpres.

The objective of the project is to achieve a new high-efficiency co-generation electric and thermal energy production capacity of 295 MW, which will replace the current existing energy capacities, which operate on coal. It will also have an important impact in achieving the goals of the Integrated National Plan in the field of Energy and Climate Change (PNIESC) 2021-2030 regarding energy and climate. At the same time, it will contribute to mitigating the challenges faced by Societatea Electrocentrale Craiova by providing thermal and electrical energy in accordance with the community's requests. The investment will ensure the supply of electricity and thermal energy to consumers.

By making the investment, the requirements imposed by the Energy Efficiency Directive regarding global efficiency, primary energy economy and the reduction of atmospheric emissions of greenhouse gases and pollutants will be met, including falling below the specific emission limit related to the useful energy produced, of 250 gCO2/kWh, the release also informs.