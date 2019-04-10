Energy security at risk due to lack of investment, says unqualified motion against energy policies

The opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) has tabled with the Chamber of Deputies an unqualified motion called "SOS energy sector! PSD and ALDE lead Romania to darkness!" that reads the party's concern about the situation in this area, arguing that energy prices have increased, with the country's energy security being at risk mainly due to a lack of investment.

"PNL is deeply worried about the situation of the energy sector. Energy prices have increased a lot in recent years, and the country's energy security is at risk, mainly because of the lack of investment in the sector. We want the 'SOS energy sector! PSD and ALDE lead Romania to darkness' motion to bring about a consistent debate in the Romanian Parliament over the situation of the energy sector, a strategic area for our country's economy," according to PNL.

The unqualified motion will be debated in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, and a final vote will be cast on Tuesday, according to the Standing Bureau.