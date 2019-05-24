EPelection2019/Dragnea: I hope we win elections, I do not believe in fraud rumour

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea said he hopes the party he leads will win the European Parliament election on Sunday, without giving a forecast, and said he has sent directions on the ground to the Social-Democrats to pay attention to the electoral process after hearing a "rumor," in which he does not believe, about a fraud attempt through the vote counting software.

"I hope we will win the elections. For the rest, the percentage, the number of votes, it's for the Romanians to decide, I have never made any predictions. (...) There is an entire industry in terms of polls. We have been trying to show the Romanians what we have done," Liviu Dragnea told on Thursday Antena 3 private TV broadcaster, on his estimate of Sunday's vote.Asked if there is anything else that could change the election result, given that there are "several hours" left until the elections, the PSD leader said: "I heard a rumor, but I do not believe in it, about a fraud attempt in the vote counting software, but I do not think they can do it. However, today we have sent to all the counties that our representatives, both in the County Electoral Bureaus and in the polling stations, to make copies of the minutes and bring them to the party headquarters, for any eventuality.""I do not think that will happen, but it is better to be cautious," added Dragnea.