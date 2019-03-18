 
     
EU Funds' Minister Plumb: We have projects worth 39bn euro submitted so far

European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb says that in the current financial exercise, European funds-related projects worth 39 billion euro have been submitted in the whole country, of which almost 21 billion euro have already been contracted, and so far no financial corrections have been recorded, as the beneficiaries' work manner has improved from the 2007-2013 financial exercise.

Rovana Plumb was present in Arad in a meeting with mayors, business representatives and other beneficiaries of European funds.

The minister specified that since August 1, 2017 up to now, 8.6 billion euro have entered Romania, and there are no financial corrections for the time being in this financial exercise yet.

