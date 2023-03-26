Eugen Tomac reelected as PMP Chairman: I will do everything necessary for our party to get stronger

MEP Eugen Tomac was reelected on Saturday as Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) by the formation's extraordinary congress organized at the Palace of Parliament.

Tomac garnered 705 out of 708 votes; one delegate voted "against", and another two ballots were voided, according to the results announced by the organizers, told Agerpres.

Ionut Simionca was elected the party's Secretary general.

Also, 29 party Deputy Chairs were voted in, including: Marius Pascan, Gheorghe Ialomitianu, Petru Movila, Dorel Onaca, Florian Bichir, Claudiu Palaz, Ion Ariton, Clement Negrut, Corneliu Bichinet, Stefan Florescu.

11 executive secretaries are also sitting on PMP's leadership team.

Eugen Tomac thanked for the vote, emphasizing that the party's first and foremost political goal is to create in the next period a "right-wing bloc" to offer the country an alternative.

"I am honored and, at the same time, I feel this responsibility that we have to carry forward together. I assure you that I will do everything necessary for our party to get stronger, to succeed in achieving all the goals it set itself for the year 2024, a year full of challenges, with four rounds of elections. The first goal is to succeed in creating that necessary right-wing bloc to offer the country an alternative. And, obviously, the next goal is to return to Parliament with a team capable of representing the interests of Romania and, of course, give the future president of the country," Eugen Tomac declared.