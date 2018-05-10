European Commission official Cristea: The EU Council presidency, a maturity test for Romania

Holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union will be a "maturity test" for Romania, head of the European Commission Representation in Romania Angela Cristea said on Thursday, voicing confidence that Romania will pass it with flying colours.

"This year we also celebrate the European Year of Cultural Heritage; there are cities in Romania that are heritage cities, and Alba Iulia, is one of the cities where history is written. Another such city where history is written is Sibiu. While in Alba Iulia a page in the past history was written, in Sibiu we will write a page in the future history, a European page in over a year, on Europe Day, when heads of state or government will meet in Sibiu during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in order to renew their pledge, their trust in the European design. All this happens during the Romanian Presidency, a maturity test for Romania, but I totally trust Romania will pass it with flying colours," Cristea said in a speech to a Europe Day reception.The European Commission Representation in Romania organised a Europe Day reception party at the Alba Carolina castle, an event attended by Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu, representatives of the embassies of Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, France, Finland , Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, MEPs, county and local officials.