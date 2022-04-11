European Commissioner Adina Valean visiting Romania, April 11, 12

European Commissioner Adina Valean, in charge of transport, pays a visit to Bucharest on April 11-12, where she will have a meeting with NGOs, volunteers and representatives of the National Railway Company CFR in the Bucharest North railway station [Gara de Nord], and also meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania informs on Monday.

The European Commissioner will start her visit by participating in the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFE) organized by the Representative Office of the European Commission, at the Museum of the Romanian Peasant, together with the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.On April 12, Adina Valean will participate in a trilateral video conference with the Ministers of Transport of Romania, Ukraine and Moldova."The priority of my visit to Romania is to find solutions, together with the authorities in Bucharest and those in Moldova and Ukraine, for the transport by rail, road, river and sea of goods from Ukraine and Moldova. The agenda will also include the level of preparation of infrastructure projects in Romania for an optimal absorption of European funds," said Valean, quoted in the press release of the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania.