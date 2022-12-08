European Commissioner Ylva Johansson: Romania and Bulgaria are not admitted to Schengen yet

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson announced in Brussels on Thursday that Romania and Bulgaria have not yet been admitted to the Schengen Area.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs congratulated Croatia and the Croatian citizens on their accession and said that Bulgaria and Romania also deserve to join the Schengen area, but have failed to obtain the unanimous support needed to join the area of free movement of people and goods.

Asked by Romanian journalists if the issue of Romania and Bulgaria joining Schengen could eventually reach the agenda of the European Council next week, she said she would be surprised if this happened, but added that she supports any action for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen.AGERPRES