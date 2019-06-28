European Under-21 Championship: Romania 2-4 Germany

Romania lost to defending champions Germany 2-4 (2-1) in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 football championship in Italy and San Marino on the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna on Thursday.

Scoring for the winners were Nadi Amiri (21', 90'+ 4') and Luca Waldschmidt (51' - penalty, 90'), while George Puscas scored the goals for Romania (26' - penalty, 44').The effort made by the Romanian players on a stiflingly hot day and the extra rest day of Germany became visible toward the end of the game, when some mistakes cost Romania the victory.Romania had a remarkable first half, leading Germany 2-1 at half-time, and the score could be even higher for the side.Romania lost a match, but they qualified for the Summer Olympic Games after 56 years, with a team for the future that made history after advancing to the semi-finals where they played toe-to-toe with the defending champions.In the Sunday final at Udine, Germany will meet Spain who defeated France in the semifinals 4-1.Germany 4-2 (1-2) RomaniaScorers: Nadiem Amiri (21', 90'+4'), Luca Waldschmidt (51' - penalty, 90') and George Puscas (26' - penalty, 44').Stadium Renato Dall'Ara - Bologna: 16,200 spectatorsEuropean Under-21 football championship - semi-finalsThe line-ups:Germany: 1. Alexander Nuebel - 3. Lukas Klostermann, 4. Jonathan Tah (captain), 5. Timo Baumgartl, 14. Maximilian Mittelstaedt - 6. Maximilian Eggestein (21. Arne Maier, 89') - 19. Florian Neuhaus (9. Lukas Nmecha, 79'), 8. Mahmoud Dahoud (20. Robin Koch, 90'+3'), 7. Levin Oeztunali - 10. Luca Waldschmidt, 18. Nadir Amiri. Selector: Stefan Kuntz.Unused substitutes: 12. Florian Mueller, 23. Markus Schubert - 11. Marco Richter, 13. Johannes Eggestein, 15. Waldemar Anton, 16. Suat Serdar, 17. Felix Uduokhai, 22. Eduard Loewen.Romania: 1. Ionut Andrei Radu (captain) - 6. Cristian Manea, 5. Ionut Nedelcearu, 4. Alexandru Pascanu, 3. Florin Bogdan Stefan - 21. Tudor Baluta, 17. Alexandru Cicaldau (20. Andrei Ciobanu, 69') - 8. Dennis Man, 10. Ianis Hagi, 19. Andrei Ivan (7. Florinel Coman, 55') - 9. George Puscas (11. Adrian Petre, 87'). Selector: Matei Mirel Radoi.Unused substitutes: 12. Catalin Cabuz, 23. Andrei Daniel Vlad - 2. Radu Boboc, 13. Ricardo Grigore, 14. Vlad Dragomir, 15. Virgil Ghita, 16. Dragos Nedelcu, 18. Adrian Rus, 22. Darius Olaru.Referee: Orel Grinfeld; assistant referees: Roy Hassan, Idan Yarkoni (all from Israel); the fourth official: Andris Treimanis (Latvia); video referee: Marco Guida, video assistant referee: Michael Fabri (both from Italy)UEFA Delegate: Myrsini Psarropoulou (Greece), UEFA referee observer: Roberto Rosetti (Italy)Yellow cards: Baumgartl (26'), Ivan (35'), Tah (47'), Hagi (51'), Pascanu (88'), Baluta (90'+3').Red card: Pascanu (90'+2').