Exceptions passed regarding access of unvaccinated persons to public bodies, shopping centres

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted at a Monday meeting new exceptions regarding access of unvaccinated persons to public bodies and shopping centres.

Thus, CNSU Decision 94/2021 establishes that access to the premises of business operators trading non-food products is allowed only to persons who prove being vaccinated or recovered from disease in the last 180 days, except for access to pharmaceutical units located outside shopping centres and parks, and gas stations.

The same decision approved exemption from the measure prohibiting access to the premises of central and local public bodies, autonomous utilities and business operators running on public capital, applicable to persons who do not prove vaccination, recovering from disease in the last 180 days or testing negative by a rapid RT-PCR or antigen test as follows, Agerpres informs.

- participants in administrative procedures carried out for reasons of public order and safety;

- participants in judicial, disciplinary, misdemeanor or administrative-jurisdictional proceedings;

- persons in need of access to healthcare services and social benefits;

- persons travelling to vaccination centres for the administration of the vaccine.

At the same time, the following persons are also proposed to be exempted from the prohibition of access to shopping centres and parks applicable to persons who do not prove vaccination or recovering from disease in the last 180 days;

- persons travelling to community public services if they show negative RT-PCR or rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection and provide proof of travel for this purpose by presenting a supporting document in electrical or electronic format;

- persons travelling to vaccination centres to get vaccinated.