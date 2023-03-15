February unemployment in Bucharest accounts for 1.01pct

The unemployment rate registered in the records of the Capital's Municipal Agency for Employment (AMOFM) was 1.01% in February, with 12,402 unemployed, of whom 6,542 women, according to a press release issued by the AMOFM on Wednesday.

Compared to the previous month, when the unemployment rate was 1.04%, this month this indicator decreased by 2.88%, the source said.

Of the total of 12,402 people registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest, 1,192 were beneficiaries of unemployment benefits and 11,210 were unemployed without benefits.

The highest number of unemployed was registered in the age groups 40-49 years - 3,534 unemployed, 50-55 years - 3,004 unemployed and 30-39 years - 2,605 unemployed.

High school graduates unemployed had the highest share in the total number of unemployed registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest (37.54%), followed by those with higher education (23.92%), while 17.59% had secondary education. The unemployed who have graduated from vocational schools /arts and crafts schools represented 16.84% of the total registered unemployed, those with post high school education 3.40%, and those with primary education and no education 0.71%.

The structure of the registered unemployed by level of employability, established by profiling, is as follows: 2,134 persons were very hard to employ, 3,921 were hard to employ, 3,494 were averagely employable, and 2,853 were slightly employable. The classification in an employability category is made as a result of the profiling activity of the persons registered in the AMOFM records.