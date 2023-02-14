 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Fifty-nine illegal migrants found in two lorries driven by Bulgarian drivers at Nadlac II

Facebook
frontiera vama nadlac

Border officers of the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) have found 59 migrants trying to leave Romania illegally hidden in two lorries driven by Bulgarian drivers, who are now being investigated for migrant trafficking, the Arad Border Police informed on Tuesday.

Both lorries are registered in Romania, and according to the cargo manifests they were shipping cardboard boxes and various foodstuffs for commercial companies in France and Austria, told Agerpres.

"Based on a risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough check of the two vehicles. Thus, a total of 59 foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were picked up and transported to the main offices. They are nationals of Bangladesh, Iraq, Morocco, Somalia, Turkey and Egypt, having legally entered Romania but intending to arrive illegally in a Western European country," the Arad Border Police informed.

The migrants are now being investigated for attempting to cross the state border illegally.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.