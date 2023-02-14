Fifty-nine illegal migrants found in two lorries driven by Bulgarian drivers at Nadlac II

Border officers of the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) have found 59 migrants trying to leave Romania illegally hidden in two lorries driven by Bulgarian drivers, who are now being investigated for migrant trafficking, the Arad Border Police informed on Tuesday.

Both lorries are registered in Romania, and according to the cargo manifests they were shipping cardboard boxes and various foodstuffs for commercial companies in France and Austria, told Agerpres.

"Based on a risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough check of the two vehicles. Thus, a total of 59 foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were picked up and transported to the main offices. They are nationals of Bangladesh, Iraq, Morocco, Somalia, Turkey and Egypt, having legally entered Romania but intending to arrive illegally in a Western European country," the Arad Border Police informed.

The migrants are now being investigated for attempting to cross the state border illegally.