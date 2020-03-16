 
     
Filing tax declarations - postponed until April 25

Economica.net
ANAF

The deadline for filing tax declarations will be postponed from March 25 to April 25, 2020, and the control actions of the Treasury will be suspended, except for evasion cases where there are indications, informs the National Administration Agency (ANAF) in a Monday's release for AGERPRES.

ANAF has announced that it has taken several measures to support the business milieu, given the difficult economic context caused by the spread of the infection with the coronavirus, among which: the suspension of the fiscal control actions, except for the checks that can be performed remotely and the cases of tax evasion, where there are indications in this regard; not starting the foreclosure of the budgetary debts or the VAT reimbursement; the suspension of anti-fraud actions on Filter II and the specific activities at the border checkpoints with Hungary and Bulgaria.

The measures will be applied both during the period in which a state of emergency is declared in Romania, and for a period of 30 days from the end of this state.

stiripesurse.ro
