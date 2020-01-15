Financial liabilities of Romania's general gov't advance to 23.5pct of GDP in Q3 2019

The financial liabilities of Romania's general government stated as a share of the gross domestic product (GDP), increased in Q3 2019 by 1.1 percentage points, to 23.5pct, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The government's currency and deposits decreased by 0.4 percentage points, to 5.4pct of GDP, as a result of interest and interest payments on public debt and current expenses.Share holdings and other investment by the government advanced 1.8 percentage points, on an increase in the stock exchange prices of the state-owned shares, reaching 10.2pct of GDP.On the other hand, the financial commitments of the general government recorded an advance by two percentage points in the third quarter of 2019, to 44.1pct of GDP, compared with 42.1pct in the same period of 2018."Debt securities in lei and foreign currency increased during by 3.8 percentage points (up to 31.5pct of GDP), recording a faster rate of issuance (especially in the case of medium and long-term debt securities) compared to the rate of buybacks," according to BNR.Also, the balance of the committed loans stood at 4.8pct of GDP at the end of the third quarter of 2019, down 0.7 percentage points.At the same time, the public administration reported Q3 2018 funding demands of 0.8pct of GDP in the, as against 0.5pct of GDP in the same period in 2018.The central administration needed financing of 0.7pct of GDP and the local administrations 0.02pct of GDP.