FinMin Teodorovici, at Forum of Romanians Everywhere: Never accept anyone criticize this country

Romanians are "shy", "a people with common sense", said the Minister of Public Finance on Thursday, at the official opening of the Forum of Romanians Everywhere, but emphasized that they must be more determined when it comes to their country and not accept judgments that they haven't passed through their internal filter.

"Maybe I'm an idealist. Maybe it's a utopia to believe this. (...) We, as a people, are shy (...) a people more reserved, more educated... With that education, a bit more strict, in our childhood years. But we are a people with common sense. But you all must be more determined when Romania's being spoken of, and never accept anyone criticize this country. Regardless of what may be in this country, you are the only ones that may judge your own country," Teodorovici stated.

The minister referred also to the way in which Romania conducted the Presidency of the Council of the EU, emphasizing that the representatives of European institutions have lauded Romania for its mandate.

"Romania was not only good, it was far better than many other countries with far, far higher opinions of themselves," he stated.

"I hope that each pass through their internal filter everything they see, in the media especially, and check from one more source, or even a second, if what is said is being correct. Because otherwise the evident desire - and I believe nobody can contest this - to make us turn on one another, both in the country, and between those in the country and those outside the country, between age groups, between social groups, becomes visible. It's visible both in Romania and outside Romania," he said.

