Firefighter Iulian Rotariu establishes new record at Ultra Bolivia Race ultra-marathon

Firefighter Iulian Rotariu, from the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Botosani, who won the ultra-marathon organized in the Central Andes, in Bolivia, set a new competition record, the ISU spokeswoman, Dorina Lupu, informed on Monday.

According to her, Iulian Rotariu scored 1h 32 '17, which is a "better time than the winner of the 2018 edition of the "Ultra Bolivia Race."

Organized by Canal Aventure, the "Ultra Bolivia Race" race took place between September 20 and 26 at an altitude of over 4,000 metres. It is a 220 km foot race in 7 stages with 2400 meters of ascent and in Self-Supported. They started fro, Salinas, 550 kilometers south of La Paz, and on the third day of the competition the competitors reached the heart of the wild Altiplano, an alpine plateau in the Bolivia, in the Central Andes, the largest alpine plateau on Earth after the Tibetan plateau. and the last two stages of the race took place in the largest salt desert in the world, near the Andes ridge. Each competitor must carry a backpack containing the compulsory equipments, food and personal equipments.

In fact, from the start of the competition, Iulian Rotariu took first place among the 14 competitors and led the race from the first to the last stage.

Without being a performance athlete and without being licensed at any club, Iulian Rotariu started running almost 12 years ago, when he arrived at the hospital with his son and, in order to relieve stress, he started running around the hospital. Subsequently, he began to participate in competitions organized by the Ministry of Interior, representing the Botosani Emergency Situations Inspectorate, he has been an employee of since 2007. After only a few trips, the representatives of the Association of Parents of Children with Autism asked him to represent them in competitions, and from that moment he began to participate in international races, trying to prove to everyone that the limits can be exceeded.

Iulian Rotariu also chose this charity for this competition, trying in this way to support the activity of the Association of Parents of Children with Autism Botosani, Agerpres informs.