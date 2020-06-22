 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Firefighters evacuate water from 53 houses and approx. 200 courtyards, in 24hrs

inundatii

In the last 24 hours, the firefighters took action, as a result of the meteorological phenomena, and evacuated water from 53 houses and about 200 courtyards, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informs on Monday.

According to a IGSU release sent to AGERPRES, in the past 24 hours, because of the heavy rains, the firefighters evacuated water from 53 houses, 194 courtyards, 66 cellars/basements and 3 streets, the torrential downpours causing floods in 46 localities in 22 counties.

The most affected counties by the torrential rain showers are Bihor, Neamt, Suceava and Vaslui.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.