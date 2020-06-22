Firefighters evacuate water from 53 houses and approx. 200 courtyards, in 24hrs

In the last 24 hours, the firefighters took action, as a result of the meteorological phenomena, and evacuated water from 53 houses and about 200 courtyards, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informs on Monday.

According to a IGSU release sent to AGERPRES, in the past 24 hours, because of the heavy rains, the firefighters evacuated water from 53 houses, 194 courtyards, 66 cellars/basements and 3 streets, the torrential downpours causing floods in 46 localities in 22 counties.The most affected counties by the torrential rain showers are Bihor, Neamt, Suceava and Vaslui.