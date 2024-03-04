First celebration of Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day marked by performance of Leszek Mozdzer at Romanian Athenaeum

"Peace is a frequency", the Polish pianist and composer Leszek Mozdzer repeated on Sunday evening on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum while touching the piano keys with which he brought the audience in Bucharest to its feet, the artist expressing his hope that through cooperation, and not through fighting, "we will bring peace to the planet and we will feel it, because without it we have nothing".

Polish jazz pianist Leszek Mozdzer returned to Bucharest on Sunday after six years, where he gave a recital at the George Enescu Philharmonic. The event, held as a preview of the Poland-Romania 2024/2025 Cultural Season, was held to mark the first celebration of the Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day, on 3 March, and the 105th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the end of the recital, the artist thanked the Romanian audience for the "energy" transmitted during the concert and wished them to enjoy the season of cultural exchange between Romania and Poland because "we have a lot of good vibes to share".

The concert organised by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute and the Polish Institute in Bucharest was attended by officials and cultural personalities from the two countries, such as Henryka Moscicka-Dendys, undersecretary of state at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Marta Cienkowska, undersecretary of state at the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage; Andrei Novac, secretary of state with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania; Irina Cajal, undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Culture of Romania; Barbara Krzeska, deputy director of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, and Attila Weinberger, vice-president of the Romanian Cultural Institute.