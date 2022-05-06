First Lady of the United States arrives in Romania on Friday

The First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, will arrive to visit Romania, on Friday.

She left at night from Washington for a 4-day visit in Romania and Slovakia, in which she will highlight the USA's commitment for the Ukrainian refugees.

"On my way to Romania and Slovakia to spend Mother's Day with mothers and Ukrainian children who were forced to leave their homes because of Putin's war. Furthermore, I will be visiting the American troops and will express my gratitude for the aid granted by the neighboring countries and humanitarian workers," Jill Biden wrote on Twitter.

The wife of the American president will visit the Mihail Kogalniceanu base on Friday, where she will meet with American soldiers, after which, at night, she will leave for Bucharest.

On Saturday, Jill Biden will meet with the members of the Romanian Government, with the US embassy staff, workers involved in humanitarian aid, as well as teachers that are helping Ukrainian refugee children to be integrated in a safe and stable school environment.AGERPRES