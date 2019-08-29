Fluent in Finance programme reaches 16,500 attendees

"Fluent in Finance", the most comprehensive financial education program organised nationwide by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and its partners, amassed 16,500 people that took part in over 250 seminars in the first four years of the programme.

'Financial education is very important for anyone, whether they work in the financial field or not. Every Romanian must understand how to manage their money wisely and that, from a young age, it is essential to plan their future. In the financial world, time is one of the most important allies, and the financial education teaches us exactly that: how to use time to ensure a peaceful financial future. Fluent in Finance along with other projects carried out by BVB and its partners aim to attract as many people as possible to the capital market so that the savings of as many Romanians as possible benefit from the favorable developments that the capital market offers in the long run", said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"Fluent in Finance" programme started in July 2015 and, in the initial phase, targeted companies interested in providing financial education to their employees. Following national success, the project was extended to private individuals in November 2015, to students in March 2016, and to the companies listed on BVB in June 2016.

"Attending a financial education course is perhaps the best investment for your future and your family. The result of this investment is financial independence. Welfare depends 99% on financial education and 1% on inspiration. I hope Romanians understand the importance of financial education and take advantage of it", said Lucian Anghel, Chairman of the Board at BVB.

Up until now, 100 seminars were held at 43 companies, 60 seminars at 19 universities in 11 cities (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Sibiu, Alba-Iulia, Brasov, Oradea, Suceava, Iasi, Tg. Mures, Constanta), other 65 seminars were dedicated to pupils from different schools in Bucharest and other cities in the country, while other 32 seminars targeting private individuals were held in Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Alba Iulia, Iasi, Oradea, Sibiu, Ploiesti and Constanta. In total, 16,500 people attended the 257 seminars organized as part of the most important movement to support financial education among the population conducted by the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its partners.

By year-end, the events organized by BVB together with its partners will be held at national level according to the following calendar, in chronological order: Craiova - September 19th; Tg. Mures - October 17th; Timisoara - November 21st and Bucharest - December 5th.

Banca Transilvania, Estinvest and IFB Finwest joined "Fluent in Finance" since the very beginning of the programme. Other partners involved in the project were: Alpha Finance, Intercapital Invest, OTP Asset Management, Tradeville, Goldring.

"Fluent in Finance" is a comprehensive financial education platform in Romania, including, inter alia, education videos, an eLearning module, glossary, financial literacy tests, an interactive map of Romania with all the authorized brokerage companies, investors clubs, as well as many other features.