Football: Romania defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 in League of Nations, but relegates to League C

The Romanian national football team defeated the Bosnia-Herzegovina team 4-1 (1-0) on Monday evening, at the Rapid-Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest, in the 3rd Group of the B League in the League of Nations, but relegated to League C.

The tricolors achieved one of the clearest victories in recent years, but they could not avoid ranking in last place and relegation, after Finland won 2-0 in Montenegro.

Dennis Man (min. 38), George Puscas (min. 73, 86) and Andrei Ratiu (min. 79) scored for Romania, but Nicusor Bancu had a remarkable evolution, co-author of the first two goals and with a major contribution to the third. Edin Dzeko (min. 77) scored for the guests, who were already promoted to League A, told Agerpres.

Romania - Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 (1-0)

Scorers: Dennis Man (38), George Puscas (73, 86), Andrei Ratiu (79), respectively Edin Dzeko (77).

Bucharest, Rapid-Giulesti Stadium: 12,693 spectators

League of Nations - League B, Group 3