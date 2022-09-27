 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Football: Romania defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 in League of Nations, but relegates to League C

News.ro
echipa nationala de fotbal

The Romanian national football team defeated the Bosnia-Herzegovina team 4-1 (1-0) on Monday evening, at the Rapid-Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest, in the 3rd Group of the B League in the League of Nations, but relegated to League C.

The tricolors achieved one of the clearest victories in recent years, but they could not avoid ranking in last place and relegation, after Finland won 2-0 in Montenegro.

Dennis Man (min. 38), George Puscas (min. 73, 86) and Andrei Ratiu (min. 79) scored for Romania, but Nicusor Bancu had a remarkable evolution, co-author of the first two goals and with a major contribution to the third. Edin Dzeko (min. 77) scored for the guests, who were already promoted to League A, told Agerpres.

Romania - Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 (1-0)

Scorers: Dennis Man (38), George Puscas (73, 86), Andrei Ratiu (79), respectively Edin Dzeko (77).

Bucharest, Rapid-Giulesti Stadium: 12,693 spectators

League of Nations - League B, Group 3

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.