Ford Romania resumes three-shift work, announces additional USD 30 million investment

Ford Romania's management announced on Wednesday that as of July 20, employees of the Ford vehicle production plant in Craiova have resumed their three-shift work schedule, and the production volume is now almost at the same level as before the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, the vehicle production plant is again working in three shifts, which demonstrates that the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, together with the EcoSport and Puma models we produce here, have demand both in Europe and in other locations globally, Ford Romania President Ian Pearson said on Wednesday, on the occasion of President Klaus Iohannis' visit to the factory in Craiova.

He also announced that Ford Romania has started an additional investment of 30 million dollars, for the installation of a modern press line, which has an area of 1,900 sqm (almost the size of two Olympic pools) and will allow the Ford Craiova plant to produce locally a wider range of components, which at the moment are brought from other Ford factories in Europe.

Ian Pearson pointed out that since 2008, when it acquired the factory in Craiova, Ford has respected its commitment to Romania and especially to Craiova, and the constant investment it has made over the last 12 years, including the $30 million announced on Wednesday, is proof of this.

Pearson recalled that Ford Europe has already announced that in May of this year, Ford Puma will also be available in the ST version, and this model will be produced in Romania.

It will be the most powerful, high-tech car ever built in Romania! The public presentation and production of this fantastic product are planned for the end of this year. Ford Craiova will also start the serial production of the new Ford Puma ST, the most efficient and high-tech vehicle ever built in Romania and the first SUV to join the Ford Performance family in Europe, said Ford Romania President.

Production of the Puma model began last October at the Ford factory in Craiova, being the first hybrid model built in Romania. It is marketed in Europe, as well as in Australia and New Zealand, so Ford Craiova currently exports vehicles to more than 50 countries globally.

According to the company's representatives, Ford is committed to electrifying its range of vehicles destined for the European market, Puma being one of the 14 models for which Ford has set out to offer electrified propulsion variants. These models include the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, which will be available in Europe by the end of 2020.

With an investment of over 1.5 billion euros in its last-generation plant in Craiova, Ford Romania currently employs about 6,000 people, both at the vehicle production plant and at the engine production plant, who currently work in two and three shifts. Almost half of them have joined the company in the last three years to support the production of EcoSport and Puma.