Foreign citizen caught with 50 kilograms of psychoactive substance 2-MMC in car

A foreign citizen was caught in the act with 50 kilograms of the psychoactive substance 2-MMC (2-methylmethcathinone, part of the New Psychoactive Substances) in his car and was detained by anti-drug prosecutors and then placed in custody.

"On December 21, 2023, the prosecutors of the Organized Crime and Terrorism Investigation Directorate (DIICOT) - Cluj Territorial Service ordered the detention of a defendant (a foreign citizen) investigated for the crime of carrying out operations with products knowing that they are likely to have psychoactive effects, without the right and without having an authorization issued under the conditions of the law. He was caught in the act, while transferring, from his car to another car, the amount of approximately 50 kilograms of the psychoactive substance 2-MMC, packed in hidden bags in several cardboard boxes", according to a release sent by DIICOT on Friday, Agerpres informs.

From the conducted research it emerged that the defendant brought the drugs from Hungary, by land, in order to sell them on the territory of Romania.

The judge of rights and freedoms of the Cluj Court ordered, on Friday, the preventive arrest of the defendant, for a period of 30 days.