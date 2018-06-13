Foreign direct investment in Romania up 24.6pct pct., Jan.-April 2018

Foreign direct investment increased by 24.6 percent in the first four months of 2018, compared to the same period of 2017, to 1.493 billion euro, according to data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR) released on Friday.

"Foreign direct investment of non-residents in Romania totalled 1,493 billion euro (compared to 1,198 billion euro between January and April 2017), of which the equity capital (including estimated reinvested earnings) amounted to 1,945 million euro and intragroup loans recorded a negative net value of 452 million euro," the BNR release shows.The number of newly established foreign capital companies declined in the first quarter of 2018 by 0.1 percent, y-o-y, to 1,848 units, according to data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).The 1,848 newly established companies had a paid-up capital of over 29.639 million US dollars, increasing by 208.7 percent from January-April 2017.