Foreign Minister-designate Odobescu says Romania's accession to Schengen, a priority, hoping solution by year-end.

Foreign Minister-designate Luminita Odobescu said on Wednesday, at the hearings of Parliament's special committees, that Romania's accession to Schengen is a priority objective and that she hopes to find a solution by the end of this year, told Agerpres.

"For accession to the Schengen area, a sustained effort of all the institutions involved is still needed. It is a priority objective and in close coordination with all the institutions with responsibilities in this area. We still have to convince one member state. We are counting on the support not only of the European Commission, but also of the European partners to identify a solution, and we hope that we will be able to do so by the end of this year, because Romania has proven and continues to prove that it is a security provider that responsibly protects its external borders. I would just like to give the recent example of the pilot project we are carrying out with the European Commission to demonstrate once again the good practices and the way Romania knows how to manage the EU's external border. The Interior Minister has recently agreed a concrete action plan with his Austrian counterparts. We hope that these arguments be sufficient in our dialogue with the Austrian side to identify a solution as soon as possible regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area," said Odobescu.

She stressed that Romania's accession to Schengen is an objective that will be followed with the utmost attention.

"We have a window of opportunity for this objective (...) By the end of the year it is our objective to bring our accession to the Schengen area," added the Foreign Minister-designate.

She mentioned that foreign policy will continue to be guided by three fundamental principles, namely strengthening and consolidating Romania's role within the EU and NATO, deepening the strategic partnership with the US and promoting and respecting democratic principles, the rule of law, international values and order.

Luminita Odobescu said that in the context of the war in Ukraine, one of the priorities is to continue supporting this country.

"I am convinced that with regard to national minorities and the Bystroe Canal, through a pragmatic approach and dialogue, we will identify together with the other institutions - the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Environment, Transport, etc. - solutions to meet the current challenges," said the Minister-designate, adding that the objective is to mirror rights for the Romanian minority in Ukraine, just as Romania grants rights to the Ukrainian minority.

The Foreign Minister-designate also mentioned that support for the Republic of Moldova remains a priority. She also indicated the continuation of sanctions against Russia through the adoption of a new European sanctions package.

Luminita Odobescu stressed the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships.

She said that another important dossier for Romania is the Multiannual Financial Framework, pointing out that next week the European Commission will come up with a new proposal and that is extremely important for Romania to continue to obtain funds for cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy.

Odobescu also underlined the role in NATO and the importance of the strategic partnership with the USA. The Foreign Affairs Minister-designate pointed out that Romania will continue its active steps to accede to the Visa Waiver programme.

Luminita Odobescu also pointed out that Romania's accession to the OECD is an important objective and that there is an action plan in this regard. She also said that there is a plan to open new consulates in the United States of America, UK and Germany.

Luminita Odobescu received, on Wednesday, a favourable opinion for the Foreign Affairs Minister office from the special parliamentary committees.