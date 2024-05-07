Foreigners coming to work in Romania, expelled after attempting to leave country illegally

Several foreigners who came to Romania for employment were expelled by authorities after they were caught trying to illegally leave the country to reach other European countries, being banned from returning to the European Union for five years.

According to a press statement released on Tuesday by the General Immigration Inspectorate, officers from the Arad Centre for Accommodation of Foreigners in Public Custody took 16 foreigners out of the country under escort, namely ten from Bangladesh, four from Sri Lanka and one each from India and Pakistan. They were taken to Cluj-Napoca International Airport, where they were boarded on commercial flights to their countries of origin.

"Checks carried out by the immigration police established that the persons in question entered Romania legally between 2019 and 2024, for employment purposes, and in March - April this year they were detected in an attempt to illegally cross the state border. Immediately after detection, immigration police issued return decisions on their names under escort, and they were placed at a public custody centre pending removal from Romania."

All these foreigners are now banned from entering the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Swiss Confederation for a period of five years.