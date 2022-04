The congress of the Nation People Together Party (NOI) convenes on Tuesday to elect its leadership, with former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila running for national chair.

The convention will be hosted by the National Institute of Statistics.Dancila will be running for national leader, while Francesco Serban will be running for the position of executive chair, and Cornelia Balos for the position of general secretary.The new political party will also elect five deputy chairs on Tuesday.