ForMin Aurescu, ambassador Zuckerman discuss regional co-operation, Black Sea area developments

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday welcomed US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman to discuss the recent developments in the Black Sea area and regional co-operation, especially under the Three Seas Initiative.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Foreign Ministry, reviewed at the meeting were "recent developments that give consistency to the Romania-US Strategic partnership, such as co-operation in the areas of security and defence, energy security and deepening dialogue on combating trafficking in human beings and protecting intellectual property."At the same time, bilateral co-operation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was discussed, highlighting the particularly positive impact in the US of a Romanian military medical team that travelled to Alabama for the exchange of good practices and support in the combat against the pandemic.