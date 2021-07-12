ForMin Aurescu: Rep. of Moldova's election results - excellent, victory for democracy

The results of the snap parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday in the Republic of Moldova are "excellent" and represent "a victory for democracy," Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in Brussels on Monday.

"I will make a brief presentation of the results for my colleagues and the High Representative and an assessment of the importance of these excellent results, I would said," the head of Romanian diplomacy asserted before joining the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the EU member states.

"This is a victory for democracy, the Republic of Moldova citizens' stance in favor of the strengthening of the rule of law, of strong democratic institutions in their country and for streamlining and accelerating the fight against corruption. About 53 percent for pro-European and pro-reform action (PAS) stands for a great victory in the Republic of Moldova," he said."Romania is looking forward to working with the new pro-European and pro-democratic, pro-reform government, it continues to work with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who has a very clear reform agenda and will now find a good partner in the Government to carry through this reform process. We believe that the implementation of this reform agenda, in line with the European Union Association Agreement with the Republic of Moldova, is the only guarantee of the country's development and the prosperity of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova," minister Aurescu said, agerpres reports.Thus, "Romania will continue to stand by the authorities of the Republic of Moldova so that they fulfill their pro-European aspirations and go on the path of reforms".