ForMin Aurescu: Romania supports European Labor Authority's reaching full operational capacity

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu received today the Executive Director of the European Labor Authority (ELA), ambassador Cosmin Boiangiu, expressing on this occasion Romania's support for the Authority reaching full operational capacity and efficiency, as in a few months it will move its seat from Brussels to Bratislava.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Romanian top diplomat and the ELA Executive Director discussed the process of the Authority's operationalization and its action priorities for the next period, given the importance of the social field at European level and the emphasis on implementing the European Social Rights Pillar.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu reaffirmed his satisfaction at Cosmin Boiangiu's election as the first Executive Director of this European agency and wished him all the success in fulfilling his mandate.

The Foreign Minister also called for strengthened cooperation with and among EU member states for providing additional social protection to European workers and welcomed the commitment of the ELA Executive Director to the sustained promotion, as a matter of priority, of the rights of mobile EU workers and to ensuring the observance thereof, with emphasis on the aspects related to facilitating access to information and the applicable rights in the field, combating undeclared work and coordinating inspections.

Another important element highlighted by the Foreign Affairs Minister was the need to adapt ELA's lines of action in the context of the lessons learned from the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing with priority the situation of the most vulnerable categories of European workers such as seasonal workers or home care workers.

In his turn, Cosmin Boiangiu pointed out the important role of the European Labor Authority in ensuring the consistent implementation in all member states of social and labor mobility legislation. As a short-term priority, he mentioned the analysis of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the situation of temporary and seasonal mobile workers.

Romanian diplomat Cosmin Boiangiu was elected on October 22, 2020 as the first Executive Director of the European Labor Authority. Boiangiu came to Romania on his first official visit after traveling to Slovakia, the country that will host the ELA headquarters.