ForMin Melescanu reiterates importance Romania attaches to its strategic partnership with US

Romania's Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday welcomed US Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Boyse, hailing the intensification of bilateral dialogue at political level, reiterating the importance Romania attaches to its strategic partnership with the United States, and highlighting interest for consultation and coordination on all topics of shared interest, according to Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE)

Melescanu also underscored the need for the consolidation of the NATO Eastern Flank to be continued in line with the decisions made at NATO level, most recently at the ministerial meeting in Washington earlier this month.The head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted Romania's active part in strengthening the transatlantic partnership between the European Union and the United States of America, as well as in strengthening regional initiatives such as the Three Seas Initiative aimed at strengthening energy cohesion and security.