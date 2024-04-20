Forta Dreptei, the true liberals: Romania cannot be left in the hands of Ciolacu, Ciuca, Iohannis

The chairman of Forta Dreptei / Force of the Right, Ludovic Orban, declared, on Saturday, at the party's congress, that the true liberals are in this party and argued that Romania cannot be left "in the hands of (Social-Democrat PM Marcel, ed. n.) Ciolacu, (PNL's head Nicolae, ed. n.) Ciuca, (PSD Bucharest leader Gabriela, ed. n.) Firea, (Romania's president Klaus, ed. n.) Iohannis, in the hands of people who have little heart and little respect for Romanian citizens".

"We were born on March 16, the day when, practically, the Forta Dreptei received the birth certificate. Of course, each of us was born 40, 30, 50 years ago, some over 60 years and we were all born liberals. And even if the Forta Dreptei does not include the phrase liberal, everyone knows that the true liberals are in the Forta Dreptei. We were born out of a political necessity, because, unfortunately, the Liberal-oriented Romanian citizens remained orphans of political representation when (Klaus, ed. n.) Iohannis and the military junta that occupied the PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.) decided to bring the PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) back to power, to transform the PNL into the lowly servant of the socialists and the Bolsheviks and left practically without representation all the people who believed in our commitment: Vote for PNL, get rid of PSD," Orban said.He added that he does not understand many of the PNL leaders how they still have the courage to walk on the street, to look people in the eyes "without cracking their faces with shame".Ludovic Orban claimed that those who joined the Forta Dreptei were threatened, blackmailed, kicked out, noting that "entrepreneurs woke up with controls from all state institutions", and the representatives of the liberal professions were put under "absolutely incredible pressure".According to Orban, those people who announced their intention to run for mayor from the three parties (forming the alliance, ed. n.), were brought, "by mafia-type threats", into the situation of giving up.