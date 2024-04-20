Forta Dreptei, the true liberals: Romania cannot be left in the hands of Ciolacu, Ciuca, Iohannis

The chairman of Forta Dreptei / Force of the Right, Ludovic Orban, declared, on Saturday, at the party's congress, that the true liberals are in this party and argued that Romania cannot be left "in the hands of (Social-Democrat PM Marcel, ed. n.) Ciolacu, (PNL's head Nicolae, ed. n.) Ciuca, (PSD Bucharest leader Gabriela, ed. n.) Firea, (Romania's president Klaus, ed. n.) Iohannis, in the hands of people who have little heart and little respect for Romanian citizens".
He added that he does not understand many of the PNL leaders how they still have the courage to walk on the street, to look people in the eyes "without cracking their faces with shame".
Ludovic Orban claimed that those who joined the Forta Dreptei were threatened, blackmailed, kicked out, noting that "entrepreneurs woke up with controls from all state institutions", and the representatives of the liberal professions were put under "absolutely incredible pressure".
According to Orban, those people who announced their intention to run for mayor from the three parties (forming the alliance, ed. n.), were brought, "by mafia-type threats", into the situation of giving up.